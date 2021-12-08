Tesla Cyberquad for kids brings the Cybertruck spirit with LEDs and geometric aesthetic

Mark Gulino on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Tesla recently announced a cool new product and this one goes out to the kids. Meet the Tesla Cyberquad. It features many of the elements fans love about the Cybertruck, plus rugged durability. Read on to learn more about this sleek new offering from Tesla.

Tesla Cyberquad features a cool cyberpunk style

Say what you will about Tesla’s Cybertruck. Whether you like it or not, it’s certainly unique to car manufacturing. With its geometric aesthetic and LED light bars it looks like a vehicle straight out of the science fiction series Blade Runner. Well, now your kids have their own cyber-vehicle to look forward to. Introducing the Tesla Cyberquad–designed specifically for kids. Ready to check out this neat and unexpected new offering from Tesla? Let’s check it out!

Cyberquad is made to take on rough terrain

Uses a rugged and durable steel frame design

Sorry Hot Wheels ride-on vehicles for kids. It might be time to hang up the hat. While those nifty motorized cars are to be respected for being the first of their kind, their time in the sun may be coming to an end. After all, they’re only made of plastic, whereas the new Tesla Cyberquad for kids features a full steel frame. This is sure to hold up better to the abuse that they’ll likely be put through–and that’s a good thing!

Features authentic Cybertruck asesthetic and LEDs

If your kids are right alongside you in ogling over the Cybertruck, they’ll be thrilled to know they too can have a piece of the action. The Tesla Cyberquad features the complete Cybertruck aesthetic that fans love. For example, it has the same geometric shapes with flat, squared angles. It also has real LED light bars for a headlight and taillight that are entirely functional. It honestly looks legit. An ATV with this same aesthetic design will fit perfectly in the bed of the Cybertruck.

Tesla Cyberquad in action

Includes rear brakes and adjustable suspension

What’s an ATV if it can’t handle a little rough terrain? The Tesla Cyberquad brings some pretty realistic mechanical design aspects to the table. One thing the company shows time and time again is that it isn’t afraid to go above and beyond. That’s why the Cyberquad includes adjustable suspension and rear disc brakes. Kids will be able to ride over hills and rough backyard terrain, yet also be capable of effectively stopping short when needed. Safety first!

Harnesses enough power to reach a 15 mile range

It wouldn’t be a Tesla product, of course, without running on electricity. So, what kind of power is the Cyberquad packing under the hood? It uses a chargeable lithium-ion battery capable of 15 miles of range at a maximum speed of 10 mph. That’s not bad at all for a kid-aimed ATV.

Kids can have their own Tesla experience with Cyberquad

The perfect Tesla-themed gift for your kids in 2022

If you and your kids love Tesla, this is right up your alley. While we await the release of the Cybertruck, it’s cool seeing Tesla step out with something unexpected and fun. Your kids can only be so excited for a vehicle they can’t drive. However, they can be very excited for one they can. The Tesla Cyberquad is exactly that. It keeps safety in mind but keeps the entertainment front and center. All while remaining true to their brand and the quality it always seems to deliver on.

The Tesla Cyberquad is recommended for kids 8-years of age and up. Although the official website says it’s currently out of stock, it does say it will be available to ship within the next 2 to 4 weeks. You can order yours here for $1,900.