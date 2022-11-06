The best gadgets for developers—monitors, a dev kit, and more

Want to upgrade your developer workspace? Check out today's roundup of the best gadgets for the job. They streamline your workflow.

Windows Dev Kit 2023 Desktop PC for Arm on a workspace

Kit out your workspace and simplify your tasks with the best gadgets for developers. Today’s roundup has a new developer’s kit, a Lamborghini-inspired chair, and plenty of devices for managing digital assets. Let’s check them out.

Looking to improve your Arm development? The Window Dev Kit 2023 is the way to go. It has all the tools you need to create Windows apps for Arm on 1 powerful, AI-driven device.

And, of course, you want to feel comfortable while you spend hours at your desk. The Razer Enki Pro Auomobili Lamborghini Edition gaming chair helps with that. You’ll love the comfy memory foam head cushion and iconic super sports car look.

Develop the way you want with the gadgets below.

1. The Windows Dev Kit 2023 Desktop PC for Arm takes your Arm development to a new level. Use it to quickly build, test, and debug.

Windows Dev Kit 2023 Desktop PC for Arm on a work desk

Create apps for Arm efficiently and effectively with the Windows Dev Kit 2023 Desktop PC for Arm. It fits the app development process onto a space-saving device. Also, it offers 32 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

Get it for $599.99 on the official website.

2. The Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition gaming chair has an Italian super sports car style and comfortable support.

Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition gaming chair in use

Stay comfortable during the hours you spend in front of the computer with the Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition gaming chair. It offers Lamborghini’s iconic design, a dual-density backrest, a memory foam head cushion, and more.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $1,299 on the official website.

3. The Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse keeps your hand upright during work, minimizing wrist pressure.

Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse product demo

Click the day away comfortably with the Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse. It’s compatible with macOS 10.15 or later and iPadOS 14 or later. Use it to keep your hand in a healthier handshake position. It’s one of the best gadgets for developers.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

4. The Secretlab MAGNUS Pro sit-to-stand metal desk delivers a precise electric adjustment. You’ll love the magnetic organization.

Secretlab MAGNUS Pro sit-to-stand metal desk design

Keep your workspace adaptable, functional, and organized with the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro sit-to-stand metal desk. It lets you set your exact desk height so you can work your way. Then, the integrated power supply column lets you power your devices from your desk.

Preorder it for $799 on the official website.

5. The Lumina Desk has an integrated display. Keep work apps, social media, stock reports, and more at your fingertips throughout the day.

Lumina Desk in use

Keep essential information on your desk’s surface with the Lumina Desk. Its built-in display can show any information you want. Moreover, the smart height adjustment, cable-free design, and wireless charger make it an excellent gadget for any developer.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the official site for more information.

6. The WOWCube® System lets 3rd party developers create apps and games for its system using DevKit. It’s a super fun way to play.

WOWCube® system in use

Developers will have fun playing and creating on the WOWCube® System. It lets you create any content, from social media apps to a calendar. Plus, you can interact with the games in 3 dimensions, making it one of the best gadgets for developers.

Preorder it for $399 on the official website.

7. The Matter of Fractions 24″ Digital Wall Display smart screen is an entirely customizable smart display with preloaded software.

Matter of Fractions 24″ Digital Wall Display smart screen on the wall

Stay on top of your schedule with the Matter of Fractions 24″ Digital Wall Display smart screen. It can show your calendar, events, conference schedules, and more. Use it to improve your organization.

Get it for $899 on Etsy.

8. The Stream Deck MK.2 helps developers streamline all their tasks. This one interface can control every app and tool in your arsenal.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 creative interface in use

Upgrade your workflow with the Stream Deck MK.2. It boasts 15 keys that trigger endless actions. Moreover, the Hotkey Actions add macros to keys for quick identification and error-free use.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

9. The Solana Saga flagship Android smartphone lets you manage your cryptocurrencies on the go and has the Seed Vault.

Solana Saga flagship Android smartphone demo

Take control of your cryptocurrencies from anywhere with the Solana Saga flagship Android smartphone, another of the best gadgets for developers. Using the Solana Mobilt Stack for Android, it allows native Android we3 apps on Solana. Use the Seed Vault to sign transactions quickly.

This gadget is priced at $1,000. Preorder it on the official website.

10. The Ledger Nano S Plus cryptocurrency wallet lets you manage 5,500 digital assets and offers a memory of over 100 apps.

Ledger Nano S Plus cryptocurrency wallet design

Keep your digital assets safe and secure with the Ledger Nano S Plus cryptocurrency wallet. It has room for over 5,000 and allows you to manage your NFT transactions with complete transparency using Ledger Live.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

Take your developer workspace to new heights with these gadgets. Which one(s) would you love to own? Let us know!

