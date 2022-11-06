The best gadgets for developers—monitors, a dev kit, and more

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 6, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Want to upgrade your developer workspace? Check out today's roundup of the best gadgets for the job. They streamline your workflow.

The best gadgets for developers—monitors, a dev kit, and more
Windows Dev Kit 2023 Desktop PC for Arm on a workspace

Kit out your workspace and simplify your tasks with the best gadgets for developers. Today’s roundup has a new developer’s kit, a Lamborghini-inspired chair, and plenty of devices for managing digital assets. Let’s check them out.

Related: 10 Cool gadgets you’ve never seen before

Looking to improve your Arm development? The Window Dev Kit 2023 is the way to go. It has all the tools you need to create Windows apps for Arm on 1 powerful, AI-driven device.

And, of course, you want to feel comfortable while you spend hours at your desk. The Razer Enki Pro Auomobili Lamborghini Edition gaming chair helps with that. You’ll love the comfy memory foam head cushion and iconic super sports car look.

Develop the way you want with the gadgets below.

1. The Windows Dev Kit 2023 Desktop PC for Arm takes your Arm development to a new level. Use it to quickly build, test, and debug.

Windows Dev Kit 2023 Desktop PC for Arm on a work desk

Create apps for Arm efficiently and effectively with the Windows Dev Kit 2023 Desktop PC for Arm. It fits the app development process onto a space-saving device. Also, it offers 32 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

Get it for $599.99 on the official website.

2. The Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition gaming chair has an Italian super sports car style and comfortable support.

Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition gaming chair in use

Stay comfortable during the hours you spend in front of the computer with the Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition gaming chair. It offers Lamborghini’s iconic design, a dual-density backrest, a memory foam head cushion, and more.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $1,299 on the official website.

3. The Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse keeps your hand upright during work, minimizing wrist pressure.

Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse product demo

Click the day away comfortably with the Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse. It’s compatible with macOS 10.15 or later and iPadOS 14 or later. Use it to keep your hand in a healthier handshake position. It’s one of the best gadgets for developers.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

4. The Secretlab MAGNUS Pro sit-to-stand metal desk delivers a precise electric adjustment. You’ll love the magnetic organization.

Secretlab MAGNUS Pro sit-to-stand metal desk design

Keep your workspace adaptable, functional, and organized with the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro sit-to-stand metal desk. It lets you set your exact desk height so you can work your way. Then, the integrated power supply column lets you power your devices from your desk.

Preorder it for $799 on the official website.

5. The Lumina Desk has an integrated display. Keep work apps, social media, stock reports, and more at your fingertips throughout the day.

Lumina Desk in use

Keep essential information on your desk’s surface with the Lumina Desk. Its built-in display can show any information you want. Moreover, the smart height adjustment, cable-free design, and wireless charger make it an excellent gadget for any developer.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the official site for more information.

6. The WOWCube® System lets 3rd party developers create apps and games for its system using DevKit. It’s a super fun way to play.

WOWCube® system in use

Developers will have fun playing and creating on the WOWCube® System. It lets you create any content, from social media apps to a calendar. Plus, you can interact with the games in 3 dimensions, making it one of the best gadgets for developers.

Preorder it for $399 on the official website.

7. The Matter of Fractions 24″ Digital Wall Display smart screen is an entirely customizable smart display with preloaded software.

Matter of Fractions 24″ Digital Wall Display smart screen on the wall

Stay on top of your schedule with the Matter of Fractions 24″ Digital Wall Display smart screen. It can show your calendar, events, conference schedules, and more. Use it to improve your organization.

Get it for $899 on Etsy.

8. The Stream Deck MK.2 helps developers streamline all their tasks. This one interface can control every app and tool in your arsenal.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 creative interface in use

Upgrade your workflow with the Stream Deck MK.2. It boasts 15 keys that trigger endless actions. Moreover, the Hotkey Actions add macros to keys for quick identification and error-free use.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

9. The Solana Saga flagship Android smartphone lets you manage your cryptocurrencies on the go and has the Seed Vault.

Solana Saga flagship Android smartphone demo

Take control of your cryptocurrencies from anywhere with the Solana Saga flagship Android smartphone, another of the best gadgets for developers. Using the Solana Mobilt Stack for Android, it allows native Android we3 apps on Solana. Use the Seed Vault to sign transactions quickly.

This gadget is priced at $1,000. Preorder it on the official website.

10. The Ledger Nano S Plus cryptocurrency wallet lets you manage 5,500 digital assets and offers a memory of over 100 apps.

Ledger Nano S Plus cryptocurrency wallet design

Keep your digital assets safe and secure with the Ledger Nano S Plus cryptocurrency wallet. It has room for over 5,000 and allows you to manage your NFT transactions with complete transparency using Ledger Live.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

Take your developer workspace to new heights with these gadgets. Which one(s) would you love to own? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best productivity gadgets of 2022 you must add to your workspace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best productivity gadgets of 2022 you must add to your workspace

Make better use of your time for the rest of Q4 with the best productivity gadgets of 2022. From a self-adjusting monitor to a presentation remote control, these gadgets ensure your workspace supports your goals. Related: 10 Cool gadgets you’ve..
10 Cool gadgets you’ve never seen before
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Cool gadgets you’ve never seen before

You like to be in the know. So today’s roundup of the 10 coolest gadgets you’ve never seen before is for you. Yep, we’re highlighting a race car simulator that looks like modern art, a robot that carries your shopping,..
Top board games & puzzles of the week: Tesseract, Race to the Raft & The Stifling Dark
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games & puzzles of the week: Tesseract, Race to the Raft & The Stifling Dark

Looking to have some fun with your partner or kids on a Sunday night instead of mindlessly surfing the internet? These top board games and puzzles of the week are the answer. They have you rescuing kitties from a burning..
Best air purifiers to add to your bedroom this winter
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best air purifiers to add to your bedroom this winter

Winter is on its way. And, if you don’t have one already, it’s a great time to buy an air purifier for your bedroom. Yes, fumes from indoor cooking, smoke from your fireplace, and pets spending more time indoors can..
Keep your browsing data private, affordably, with the Surfshark high-speed VPN
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Keep your browsing data private, affordably, with the Surfshark high-speed VPN

Keep your digital information private with Surfshark. This high-speed VPN hides your location, encrypts your activity, avoids travel restrictions, and more. Plus, it’s blazing fast, with up to 10 Gbit servers. Are you fed up with location-based internet restrictions? Maybe..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The best home gadgets to buy before the holidays
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best home gadgets to buy before the holidays

Whether you host dinner on Christmas day, a New Year’s soirée, or a neighborhood cookie swap, you want to make sure your home is up to the task. That’s where these best home gadgets to buy before the holidays come..
Best health and fitness gadgets with sleep-tracking features
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best health and fitness gadgets with sleep-tracking features

You know you need 7 hours or more of good-quality sleep each night. So if you toss and turn before drifting off or still feel tired after a good night’s sleep, these health and fitness gadgets with sleep-tracking features are..
This charming desktop tree adds warm Christmas cheer to any space
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This charming desktop tree adds warm Christmas cheer to any space

Surprise your coworkers, family, and friends with an elegant Christmas decoration as a gift, the Banguirangui Christmas Tree. Featuring handmade cold porcelain ornaments, this desktop Christmas tree fills any space with Christmas spirit. Holiday shopping can be a challenge. What,..
This smart litter box actually packs, seals, and refills its own trash bag
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This smart litter box actually packs, seals, and refills its own trash bag

Keep your cat’s litter clean and healthy with the Furbulous smart self-pack litter box. This automatic smart litter box packs the waste, seals it, and replaces the trash bag, so you don’t have to. Cleaning your cat’s litter can be..
Most innovative headphones and earbuds you can buy this year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most innovative headphones and earbuds you can buy this year

You’re in the market for a new pair of headphones or earbuds. And you want something completely new, different from any you’ve owned before. We’ve got you covered with these innovative headphones and earbuds. They couple cutting-edge tech with gorgeous..
5 Gadgets that make your home more secure
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag

5 Gadgets that make your home more secure

We have to say it, but break-ins happen. While insurance may cover your gadgets, secure your house to prevent theft. So we suggest you grab these 5 gadgets that make your home more secure. 1. Smart Home Hub Smart home..