These are the cameras you’ll want for snapping your summer memories

Summer is a great time to focus on your photography. The days are longer, the weather is better, and the vacations are abundant. Whether you’re capturing exotic locations or just want to snap photos of you and your besties, these are the best cameras for summer 2022.

Plan on snorkeling this summer? Capture the coral reefs with the AKASO Brave 7 LE weatherproof action camera. It’s waterproof up to 131 feet.

Or maybe you want to add a classic vibe to your summer vacay? Experiment with instant photography using the Polaroid Now+ i-Type. Its lens filters add colors and other effects.

Have fun improving your photography this summer with any of the excellent cameras below.

1. The AKASO Brave 7 LE weatherproof action camera

AKASO Brave 7 LE with spray paint

Take photos and videos anywhere you travel this summer with the AKASO Brave 7 LE weatherproof action camera. Its dual screen is great for landscapes and selfies, while the weatherproofing means you can take it in the water.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

2. The RICOH GR IIIx camera gives you professional photos with its high-resolution GR lens, delivering a 40 mm angle of view in a 35 mm format.

RICOH GR IIIx at a beach

Snap pro-level shots anywhere with the RICOH GR IIIx camera. Its key feature is a high-resolution GR lens offering a versatile angle of view. Meanwhile, the 24.4-megapixel APS-C size sensor provides high-quality images. Then, the compact design and user-friendly features make it ideal for your summer trips.

Get it for $999.95 on the official website.

3. The GoPro HERO10 Black captures 5.3K60 + 4K120 video for incredible performance, even in low light. Plus, it’s waterproof up to 33 feet.

GoPro HERO10 Black in a video

Get cinematic footage and gorgeous stills from your summer adventures with the GoPro HERO10 Black. Its powerful GP2 processor ensures 5.3K video, shoots 23 MP photos, and boasts HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization. Its versatility makes it one of the best cameras for summer 2022.

Get it for $349.98 on the official website.

Polaroid Now+ i-Type with lens filters

Give your summer a retro feel with instant photography from the Polaroid Now+ i-Type rechargeable instant camera. An update on a classic, this Polaroid comes with 5 lens filters, adding colorful effects to your photos. Use the Polaroid mobile app to unlock more creative tools.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

5. The Holga 120N Plastic Camera is a great way to get into composition with its affordable price, precise control, and artsy results.

Holga 120N Plastic Camera front view (Image Credit: Shawnee Union)

An underground artistic phenomenon in the 1980s, the Holga 120N Plastic Camera has returned. With a modest design and just a few controls, it adds a cool vintage quality to photos. What’s more, it’s lightweight and small, so it’s easy to take on vacation.

Get it for $49.95 on Amazon.

Leica V-Lux 5 (Image Credit: Red Dot Forum)

With the Leica V-Lux 5 professional photography camera, you won’t have to travel with many lenses or much camera equipment. Its zoom has such an extensive range that it covers any distance and subject type. Compact and with a large sensor, it’s one of the best cameras for summer 2022.

Get it for $2,350 on the official website.

7. The Nikon Z 7II mirrorless camera is a splurge but offers an ultra-high-resolution 45.7 MP sensor and smart workflow improvements.

Nikon Z 7II in a video

Create your masterpieces this summer with the Nikon Z 7II mirrorless camera. Its high-resolution 45.7 MP sensor, dual processors, and 4K Ultra HD video at 60p let you record and capture immersive images. It even finds your subject in low evening light.

Get it for $2,899.95 on the official website.

Canon IVY CLIQ+2 with photos

Take better selfies this summer with the Canon IVY CLIQ+2 instant camera. You’ll look amazing anywhere thanks to the 8-LED Ring Light and Selfie mode with auto flash. The Canon Mini Print app connects to your phone for printing photos from your camera.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

9. The Insta360 ONE X2 pocket camera captures videos and stills in a pocket-size design. Take a camera crew anywhere with this fun gadget.

Insta360 ONE X2 with friends

Another of the best cameras for summer 2022 is the Insta360 ONE X2 pocket camera, and it offers a Steady Cam mode for ultra-stable footage. Then, the 360 Cam Mode provides dual-lens 5.7K capture that you can frame later.

Get it for $429.99 on the official website.

10. The DJI Pocket 2 tiny stabilizing camera is super small and portable, letting you take great photos or videos with just one hand.

DJI Pocket 2 in a person’s hand

Whether you want to take incredible vacation videos or branch into movie making, the DJI Pocket 2 tiny stabilizing camera has you covered. It makes videography and photography on the go simple with its 3-axis stabilization and ActiveTrack 3.0 technology. The Story Mode includes video and music templates for short films.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

Create memories you can revisit over and over this summer with these great travel cameras. Which one would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

