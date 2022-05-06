These are the cameras you’ll want for snapping your summer memories

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 6, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

From an updated Polaroid to a pro-level Leica, these cameras capture memories you'll want to revisit all year long. Check them out in the blog.

These are the cameras you’ll want for snapping your summer memories
Insta360 ONE X2 pocket camera in use

Summer is a great time to focus on your photography. The days are longer, the weather is better, and the vacations are abundant. Whether you’re capturing exotic locations or just want to snap photos of you and your besties, these are the best cameras for summer 2022.

Related: These action cameras will improve your outdoor footage like never before

Plan on snorkeling this summer? Capture the coral reefs with the AKASO Brave 7 LE weatherproof action camera. It’s waterproof up to 131 feet.

Or maybe you want to add a classic vibe to your summer vacay? Experiment with instant photography using the Polaroid Now+ i-Type. Its lens filters add colors and other effects.

Have fun improving your photography this summer with any of the excellent cameras below.

1. The AKASO Brave 7 LE weatherproof action camera is waterproof up to 131 feet, so it can go diving with you. It also has a dual screen.

AKASO Brave 7 LE
AKASO Brave 7 LE with spray paint

Take photos and videos anywhere you travel this summer with the AKASO Brave 7 LE weatherproof action camera. Its dual screen is great for landscapes and selfies, while the weatherproofing means you can take it in the water.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

2. The RICOH GR IIIx camera gives you professional photos with its high-resolution GR lens, delivering a 40 mm angle of view in a 35 mm format.

These are the cameras you'll want for snapping your summer memories
RICOH GR IIIx at a beach

Snap pro-level shots anywhere with the RICOH GR IIIx camera. Its key feature is a high-resolution GR lens offering a versatile angle of view. Meanwhile, the 24.4-megapixel APS-C size sensor provides high-quality images. Then, the compact design and user-friendly features make it ideal for your summer trips.

Get it for $999.95 on the official website.

3. The GoPro HERO10 Black captures 5.3K60 + 4K120 video for incredible performance, even in low light. Plus, it’s waterproof up to 33 feet.

GoPro HERO10 Black in a video

Get cinematic footage and gorgeous stills from your summer adventures with the GoPro HERO10 Black. Its powerful GP2 processor ensures 5.3K video, shoots 23 MP photos, and boasts HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization. Its versatility makes it one of the best cameras for summer 2022.

Get it for $349.98 on the official website.

4. The Polaroid Now+ i-Type rechargeable instant camera has 5 lens filters, letting you get creative. The autofocus promises exceptional shots.

These are the cameras you'll want for snapping your summer memories
Polaroid Now+ i-Type with lens filters

Give your summer a retro feel with instant photography from the Polaroid Now+ i-Type rechargeable instant camera. An update on a classic, this Polaroid comes with 5 lens filters, adding colorful effects to your photos. Use the Polaroid mobile app to unlock more creative tools.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

5. The Holga 120N Plastic Camera is a great way to get into composition with its affordable price, precise control, and artsy results.

Holga 120N
Holga 120N Plastic Camera front view (Image Credit: Shawnee Union)

An underground artistic phenomenon in the 1980s, the Holga 120N Plastic Camera has returned. With a modest design and just a few controls, it adds a cool vintage quality to photos. What’s more, it’s lightweight and small, so it’s easy to take on vacation.

Get it for $49.95 on Amazon.

6. The Leica V-Lux 5 professional photography camera is the ideal gadget for explorers with its compact design and superzoom.

These are the cameras you'll want for snapping your summer memories
Leica V-Lux 5 (Image Credit: Red Dot Forum)

With the Leica V-Lux 5 professional photography camera, you won’t have to travel with many lenses or much camera equipment. Its zoom has such an extensive range that it covers any distance and subject type. Compact and with a large sensor, it’s one of the best cameras for summer 2022.

Get it for $2,350 on the official website.

7. The Nikon Z 7II mirrorless camera is a splurge but offers an ultra-high-resolution 45.7 MP sensor and smart workflow improvements.

Nikon Z 7II in a video

Create your masterpieces this summer with the Nikon Z 7II mirrorless camera. Its high-resolution 45.7 MP sensor, dual processors, and 4K Ultra HD video at 60p let you record and capture immersive images. It even finds your subject in low evening light.

Get it for $2,899.95 on the official website.

8. The Canon IVY CLIQ+2 instant camera helps you perfect your summer selfies with a 2-inch Selfie Mirror and a Selfie mode.

Canon Ivy CLIQ2
Canon IVY CLIQ+2 with photos

Take better selfies this summer with the Canon IVY CLIQ+2 instant camera. You’ll look amazing anywhere thanks to the 8-LED Ring Light and Selfie mode with auto flash. The Canon Mini Print app connects to your phone for printing photos from your camera.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

9. The Insta360 ONE X2 pocket camera captures videos and stills in a pocket-size design. Take a camera crew anywhere with this fun gadget.

These are the cameras you'll want for snapping your summer memories
Insta360 ONE X2 with friends

Another of the best cameras for summer 2022 is the Insta360 ONE X2 pocket camera, and it offers a Steady Cam mode for ultra-stable footage. Then, the 360 Cam Mode provides dual-lens 5.7K capture that you can frame later.

Get it for $429.99 on the official website.

10. The DJI Pocket 2 tiny stabilizing camera is super small and portable, letting you take great photos or videos with just one hand.

DJI Pocket 2
DJI Pocket 2 in a person’s hand

Whether you want to take incredible vacation videos or branch into movie making, the DJI Pocket 2 tiny stabilizing camera has you covered. It makes videography and photography on the go simple with its 3-axis stabilization and ActiveTrack 3.0 technology. The Story Mode includes video and music templates for short films.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

Create memories you can revisit over and over this summer with these great travel cameras. Which one would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022

From papers to projects and theses to dissertations, the grad in your life has worked hard to get to this moment. Whether they’re starting a job, another degree, or their own venture, give them just the right gift on graduation..
Get more functionality out of your camera strap with the Rota-Strap and Rota-Lock accessories
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get more functionality out of your camera strap with the Rota-Strap and Rota-Lock accessories

Keep your camera secure and use it more intuitively with the Rota-Strap & Rota-Lock Camera Accessories. Made of durable Dyneema fiber, this versatile camera strap works with accessories that enhance its carry functions. Your camera strap sure is helpful, suspending..
Snap Pixy flying camera can take photos of you as it hovers and follows with auto-tracking
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Snap Pixy flying camera can take photos of you as it hovers and follows with auto-tracking

There are drones and then there is the Snap Pixy flying camera. While drones tend to feature a wide range of capabilities–many of which require you to monitor and control–the Pixy is far more autonomous. In fact, you barely need..
Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar brings RGB lighting, Bluetooth 5.2, and spatial audio
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar brings RGB lighting, Bluetooth 5.2, and spatial audio

What gamer doesn’t love Razer? What consumer of entertainment doesn’t appreciate a good soundbar? Well, now these two entities have joined together to deliver us an exciting new audio experience. What might that be, you ask? None other than the..
May the 4th be with you 2022: must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

May the 4th be with you 2022: must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories

You have your lightsaber ready and your Star Wars movies all lined up on Disney+. But have you bought yourself—or the superfan in your life—a new collectible in honor of the day? If not, have a look at these must-have..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The best USB-C hubs for your office setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best USB-C hubs for your office setup

Mac and Windows computers keep getting sleeker and more lightweight. And you know what that means: fewer integrated ports. Yet a robust workspace needs plenty of ’em. That’s where the best USB-C hubs for your office setup come in. Related:..
The most useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for your home

Want to create a better space for you and your pet? Then it’s time to invest in some useful smart pet gadgets and accessories for the home. From smart litter boxes to modern pet furniture, these products make your house..
Weekend Digest: Budget-friendly soundbars to improve the audio quality of your home theater
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Budget-friendly soundbars to improve the audio quality of your home theater

These days, we have a lot of reasons to want a decent sound system in our homes or even our offices. We have so many kinds of media outlets and gadgets, and audio itself seems to have expanded in both..
Best gadgets under $100—check out the newest gadgets you can give your loved ones
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets under $100—check out the newest gadgets you can give your loved ones

Does someone you love have a birthday, an anniversary, or a special day coming up? Get them something nice—and recently released—with any of the gadgets in today’s roundup. The best new gadgets under $100 are sure to impress and they’re..
The best work desks you can give yourself and your home office setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best work desks you can give yourself and your home office setup

Whether you work from home or take care of personal paperwork there, your office needs a great desk. So invest in a good one when you buy any of the best work desks for home offices. They look great in..
FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror features life-size instructors, advanced gesture control, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror features life-size instructors, advanced gesture control, and more

There’s a sea of exercise equipment out there, and it can be hard to choose from. In fact, these days, there are even more options because of the latest smart workout gear you can buy. One new style of fitness..