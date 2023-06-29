Pantevm Roma Meridian Quartz review: an elegant unisex watch

Get ready to rock the wrist game with the Panthevm Meridian Quartz watch. It's a beautiful blend of Italian style and contemporary watch tech.

Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz has a classic yet sleek look

Add a classic look to your outfits with the Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz timepiece. This elegant quartz watch from an Italian brand blends classical Rome-inspired aesthetics with modern watch tech.

At Gadget Flow, we cover a lot of watches. But it’s rare that a timepiece inspired by historical monuments lands on our desks. It’s rarer still for that watch to appear absolutely modern and fresh.

But that’s the Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz timepiece for you. Created by 3 young watchmakers from Rome, Italy, this watch seeks to put a new face to Italian watchmaking, and I believe the team has succeeded by leaps and bounds.

Their Meridian Quartz timepiece combines influences from the Eternal City, flexible wear options, and—of course—slick technical features.

If you’re a watch enthusiast or want to elevate your fashion collection, keep reading. Today I’m delving into this innovative new watch.

Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz in lifestyle scenes

The beauty is in the details

If you’ve traveled to Rome, you’ve witnessed how the classical design elements coexist harmoniously with a bustling, modern, European city. And that’s the style the team went for when creating this unisex watch.

In fact, the team says it selected Rome’s Pantheon as the inspiration for their watch design because the monument combines the feeling of ambition with a sense of history. Not to mention, the landmark is an integral part of the city’s character.

Likewise, the creators say people who choose the Panthevm are wearers who seek timeless style and value tradition. As a reviewer who also appreciates a classic style, I like the bold, geometric lines on this watch. They recall the sculptural look of Rome’s columned monuments and other landmarks. I’d happily remember Rome every time I wore it.

Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz in different styles

This Italian watch suits any wrist

And, while this unisex watch pays homage to Rome’s history, it still manages to look contemporary. Yes, it’s as suitable for the boardroom as it is for lunch out with friends. And how did the team manage to achieve this?

Just check out the Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz’s ultra-thin design. At 7.9 mm thin, the watch doesn’t add bulk to the wrist, allowing you to move freely.

Meanwhile, the small width allows this watch to suit any wrist, male or female, large or small. So anyone can enjoy this beautiful watch.

An elegant watch that’s durable, too

What’s more, you don’t have to worry about everyday wear affecting the aesthetics of this unique watch. Since the Panthevm uses entirely 316L stainless steel, it boasts a high degree of resistance.

That’s due to the low carbon content of the stainless steel. So you can expect this watch to resist corrosion over time, even in less-than-ideal environments.

Moreover, with a water resistance of 5 ATM, it is safe in water up to 50 meters deep for 10 minutes. So you can absolutely wear this watch during moderate water activities, like swimming. And if you forget to take it off before you step into the shower, it’ll be fine.

This Rome-inspired watch has premium features

It’s true that the Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz timepiece is a beautiful addition to any wardrobe. But this watch isn’t all about looks. It’s also been thoughtfully created, from its Ronda movement to its Super-LumiNova C1. Yes, this unisex watch also has all of the technical features you’d expect from a great modern watch.

Swiss quartz movement Ronda 503

Let’s start with the Swiss quartz movement Ronda 503. Ronda movements are used by a wide range of luxury Swiss watchmakers. Even TAG Heuer, Raymon Weil, Garmin, and Victorinox have featured Ronda quartz movements in their designs, so you can be confident it will reliably power this one.

Sapphire crystal

Next, there’s the sapphire crystal glass. As the luxury industry‘s preferred watch cover, this component ensures you can wear the Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz without any worries.

The material is extremely durable—scratches and bumps are no match for this glass. So go ahead, wear it on a typical workday. Typing or taking notes won’t cause it any harm.

Super-LumiNova C1

And, of course, you’ll want to be able to tell time at night and in the dark. That’s where the Super-LumiNova C1 comes in. It adds a luminescent glow to the watch’s hands and face so you can always tell the time.

The watch strap colors match your style

Color is important. And, when you choose your Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz watch, you get a choice of 8 different watch strap colors.

So whether you prefer eye-catching hues like pink and azure or something more subdued like Dust and Grey, this Italian watch brand has you covered.

Even better, the straps are leather and made in Italy for an authentic Roman touch. So if you didn’t buy a leather handbag in Florence, this watch makes a fine substitute.

A timepiece that fits you

I mentioned earlier that this unisex watch is slim enough for every wrist. But, beyond that, the company also offers a bracelet resizing service, letting you choose your size.

The sizes offered are 7.5″, 6.9″, and 6.3″, and can be found at the end of the Kickstarter campaign. That way, you can be sure that your new watch fits from the moment it arrives at your home.

The Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz watch elevates your look

Travel and watch enthusiasts alike will love the Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz watch. Not only does this gadget boast the classic Rome design, but it also has a slim shape and the latest watch technology. So it’s a great buy!

Not only that but wearing it brings instant traditional style to your wrist. If you’re the kind of person who loves button-down shirts and polos, this is the watch for you.

Moreover, this watch lets you recall memories of your visit to one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. If you love this watch as much as I do, preorder it on Kickstarter, where it’s currently just about $198.