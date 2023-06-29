Pantevm Roma Meridian Quartz review: an elegant unisex watch

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 29, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Get ready to rock the wrist game with the Panthevm Meridian Quartz watch. It's a beautiful blend of Italian style and contemporary watch tech.

Pantevm Roma Meridian Quartz review: an elegant unisex watch
Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz has a classic yet sleek look

Add a classic look to your outfits with the Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz timepiece. This elegant quartz watch from an Italian brand blends classical Rome-inspired aesthetics with modern watch tech.

At Gadget Flow, we cover a lot of watches. But it’s rare that a timepiece inspired by historical monuments lands on our desks. It’s rarer still for that watch to appear absolutely modern and fresh.

But that’s the Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz timepiece for you. Created by 3 young watchmakers from Rome, Italy, this watch seeks to put a new face to Italian watchmaking, and I believe the team has succeeded by leaps and bounds.

Their Meridian Quartz timepiece combines influences from the Eternal City, flexible wear options, and—of course—slick technical features.

If you’re a watch enthusiast or want to elevate your fashion collection, keep reading. Today I’m delving into this innovative new watch.

Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz in lifestyle scenes

The beauty is in the details

If you’ve traveled to Rome, you’ve witnessed how the classical design elements coexist harmoniously with a bustling, modern, European city. And that’s the style the team went for when creating this unisex watch.

In fact, the team says it selected Rome’s Pantheon as the inspiration for their watch design because the monument combines the feeling of ambition with a sense of history. Not to mention, the landmark is an integral part of the city’s character.

Likewise, the creators say people who choose the Panthevm are wearers who seek timeless style and value tradition. As a reviewer who also appreciates a classic style, I like the bold, geometric lines on this watch. They recall the sculptural look of Rome’s columned monuments and other landmarks. I’d happily remember Rome every time I wore it.

Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz in different styles

This Italian watch suits any wrist

And, while this unisex watch pays homage to Rome’s history, it still manages to look contemporary. Yes, it’s as suitable for the boardroom as it is for lunch out with friends. And how did the team manage to achieve this?

Just check out the Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz’s ultra-thin design. At 7.9 mm thin, the watch doesn’t add bulk to the wrist, allowing you to move freely.

Meanwhile, the small width allows this watch to suit any wrist, male or female, large or small. So anyone can enjoy this beautiful watch.

An elegant watch that’s durable, too

What’s more, you don’t have to worry about everyday wear affecting the aesthetics of this unique watch. Since the Panthevm uses entirely 316L stainless steel, it boasts a high degree of resistance.

That’s due to the low carbon content of the stainless steel. So you can expect this watch to resist corrosion over time, even in less-than-ideal environments.

Moreover, with a water resistance of 5 ATM, it is safe in water up to 50 meters deep for 10 minutes. So you can absolutely wear this watch during moderate water activities, like swimming. And if you forget to take it off before you step into the shower, it’ll be fine.

This Rome-inspired watch has premium features

It’s true that the Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz timepiece is a beautiful addition to any wardrobe. But this watch isn’t all about looks. It’s also been thoughtfully created, from its Ronda movement to its Super-LumiNova C1. Yes, this unisex watch also has all of the technical features you’d expect from a great modern watch.

Swiss quartz movement Ronda 503

Let’s start with the Swiss quartz movement Ronda 503. Ronda movements are used by a wide range of luxury Swiss watchmakers. Even TAG Heuer, Raymon Weil, Garmin, and Victorinox have featured Ronda quartz movements in their designs, so you can be confident it will reliably power this one.

Sapphire crystal

Next, there’s the sapphire crystal glass. As the luxury industry‘s preferred watch cover, this component ensures you can wear the Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz without any worries.

The material is extremely durable—scratches and bumps are no match for this glass. So go ahead, wear it on a typical workday. Typing or taking notes won’t cause it any harm.

Super-LumiNova C1

And, of course, you’ll want to be able to tell time at night and in the dark. That’s where the Super-LumiNova C1 comes in. It adds a luminescent glow to the watch’s hands and face so you can always tell the time.

The watch strap colors match your style

Color is important. And, when you choose your Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz watch, you get a choice of 8 different watch strap colors.

So whether you prefer eye-catching hues like pink and azure or something more subdued like Dust and Grey, this Italian watch brand has you covered.

Even better, the straps are leather and made in Italy for an authentic Roman touch. So if you didn’t buy a leather handbag in Florence, this watch makes a fine substitute.

A timepiece that fits you

I mentioned earlier that this unisex watch is slim enough for every wrist. But, beyond that, the company also offers a bracelet resizing service, letting you choose your size.

The sizes offered are 7.5″, 6.9″, and 6.3″, and can be found at the end of the Kickstarter campaign. That way, you can be sure that your new watch fits from the moment it arrives at your home.

The Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz watch elevates your look

Travel and watch enthusiasts alike will love the Panthevm Roma Meridian Quartz watch. Not only does this gadget boast the classic Rome design, but it also has a slim shape and the latest watch technology. So it’s a great buy!

Not only that but wearing it brings instant traditional style to your wrist. If you’re the kind of person who loves button-down shirts and polos, this is the watch for you.

Moreover, this watch lets you recall memories of your visit to one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. If you love this watch as much as I do, preorder it on Kickstarter, where it’s currently just about $198.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best wireless meat thermometers of 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best wireless meat thermometers of 2023

Summer is well underway, and if you haven’t yet, there’s still time to upgrade your barbecue gear with one of the best wireless meat thermometers. Yes, if you want to grill your food and enjoy your guests at the same..
Bravo Stand review: this folding music stand sets up in seconds
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Bravo Stand review: this folding music stand sets up in seconds

Make setup for on-the-road gigs a breeze when you have the Bravo Stand folding music stand. With its sleek design and exceptional craftsmanship, it unfolds effortlessly so you can focus on your show—and nothing else. You want to give a..
The ALIEN-ISH ONGO multipurpose eScooter lets you take your workspace anywhere
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ALIEN-ISH ONGO multipurpose eScooter lets you take your workspace anywhere

Get an eScooter that does way more: the ALIEN-ISH ONGO multipurpose electric scooter. It actually combines a backpack, seat, and desk, bringing a whole new meaning to on-the-go work. At Gadget Flow, I see new eScooters practically every week. And..
Top 5 Star Wars gadgets and accessories to satisfy the Jedi in you
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top 5 Star Wars gadgets and accessories to satisfy the Jedi in you

Calling all Star Wars fans! If you’re looking to beef up your memorabilia collection this summer, you’re in for a treat. Because we’re highlighting the top 5 Star Wars gadgets of the season, including the most sought-after LEGO set and..
The Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE is the perfect water purifier for small kitchens
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE is the perfect water purifier for small kitchens

Treat yourself to delicious purified water with the Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE compact reverse osmosis filter system. Not only does it remove 99.99% of contaminants, but it also saves counter space! The one kitchen gadget I can’t do without is my reverse..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Extend your work onto an iPad or tablet with this tiny HDMI transmitter
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Extend your work onto an iPad or tablet with this tiny HDMI transmitter

Get more capabilities for your desk and game space with the AURGA Viewer 5-in-1 wireless HDMI transmitter. This tiny HDMI transmitter has 5 useful features, including screen space expansion. Have you ever wished you could supercharge your workspace? Like, have..
Best Father’s Day gadget gifts for tech dads
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Father’s Day gadget gifts for tech dads

Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gadget gift to impress the tech-savvy dad in your life? We’ve got you covered! We scoured the internet and rounded up the best gifts that will make your dad’s day. Whether he’s a gamer,..
Meet the AI-driven chessboard with self-moving pieces and smart lights
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet the AI-driven chessboard with self-moving pieces and smart lights

Elevate your chess game with the GoChess AI-driven chessboard. This impressive game of kings features a fully robotic smart board and self-moving chess pieces. Whether you play against faraway opponents or AI, this board adds a new dimension. At first..
Enjoy pure, clean water at home with the Bluevua RO100ROPOT Countertop Reverse Osmosis Filter
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Enjoy pure, clean water at home with the Bluevua RO100ROPOT Countertop Reverse Osmosis Filter

Say goodbye to complicated plumbing installations and welcome to the convenience of the Bluevua RO100ROPOT Countertop Reverse Osmosis Filter. In fact, this portable water filter eliminates 99.99% of contaminants and is super easy to set up. Don’t like your tap..
This smart wallet tracker is super thin and works with the Find My network
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This smart wallet tracker is super thin and works with the Find My network

Discover a game-changer, the Ace Card smart wallet tracker. Its ultra-thin, versatile design revolutionizes the way you keep tabs on your precious belongings. Plus, it helps you say goodbye to the anxiety of losing your wallet. Tracking your wallet has..
Unleash your commuting potential with the OXFO OX1 fold & roll eBike
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Unleash your commuting potential with the OXFO OX1 fold & roll eBike

Hey there, fellow riders! Looking to upgrade your daily commute? Well, buckle your helmet because we’re about to take a thrilling ride on the OXFO OX1 fold & roll eBike! This lightweight folding eBike is ready to revolutionize your commuting..