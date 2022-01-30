Weekend Digest: Ultrawide gaming monitors–the ultimate buyer’s guide for your 2022 workspace

Are you a gamer looking for a new computer monitor? Consider upgrading to an ultrawide display. Today we're looking at the wide range of ultrawide gaming monitors available now, including some that are on the horizon for later this year. Read on to find out more!

Ultrawide gaming monitors buyer’s guide 2022

There’s nothing like a brand new monitor in which to experience your favorite video games. You bring it home and put the old one out to pasture. Once it’s set up you stand back in awe at how much better it is in comparison to the last one. The colors are more vibrant. The resolution is crisp and clear. It looks sleek and modern. Not only that, but it’s faster too. We know and love the feeling.

As you’re probably already aware, the tech industry as a whole is constantly churning out new products and devices on a weekly basis. TVs and computer monitors are no exception. In fact, they make up a significant portion of these products. Because there are so many different kinds to choose from, we’re here to help you decide. So, which kind of monitor do we think will be perfect for gaming? Today we want to talk about ultrawide gaming monitors and why they’re such a worthwhile option. Let’s dive in!

Ultrawide monitors provide a more immersive gameplay experience

What are ultrawide monitors and why are they good for gaming?

What exactly is an ultrawide monitor? Honestly, the name kind of says it all. But to further elaborate, an ultrawide monitor is a display that expands beyond the normal lengths in which PC monitors tend to ship. They provide more workspace across a single screen rather than having two separate monitors. With multiple monitors, you typically have a gap (or gaps) in between screens which can be particularly frustrating when working on detail-oriented tasks. Digital artists, media editors, and content creators, for example, benefit from the seamlessness of a wide, single monitor. Business professionals are able to work more productively.

You might be able to guess how that can assist you during gaming sessions. Engaging in gameplay can oftentimes be a fast-paced activity where you need to pay attention to several things at once. Being able to run your game front and center while having other applications running to the sides, all on one screen, allows you to more effectively shift between tasks without losing focus. Every second can count during competitive gaming which means that losing your place on-screen because of monitor jumps can cost you in-game.

Lastly, let’s be real: Ultrawide monitors are also just really cool. If none of the above reasons are right for you, you can always fall back on not needing a reason in the first place. You do you! That said, are you ready to take a look at some of these awesome displays? Great, because now’s the time. Here are some options you can buy today and some that will be arriving later this year. Here we go!

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is perfect for gaming boasts a 32:9 aspect ratio with a dual QHD resolution.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

We’re kicking off our list of ultrawide gaming monitors with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9. This ultrawide monitor is perfect for gaming and has a generous 32:9 aspect ratio with a 49-inch dual QHD resolution. The Mini-LED display is able to deliver deeper blacks and an overall greater HDR performance than LCD or even QLED alternatives. With improved brightness and HDR10+ you can really see every detail.

In addition to its brilliant display quality, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor also includes support for NVIDIA G-sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. RGB lighting and cable management options provide a cleaner appearance while its 1-ms gray-to-gray response time enhances your visual experience.

You can get the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor here for $2,500.

Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor includes a 1500R extreme curvature, plus a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor

If you’re looking for an affordable alternative to the one above, check out the Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor. It features a 34-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, ensuring plenty of extra visibility. The display comes with a 3,440 x 1,440 UHD resolution with 300 nits of brightness.

If you like curved monitors, you’re in luck! The Xiaomi Mi includes an immersive 1500R curvature along with a 3,000:1 contrast and 121% sRGB color gamut. Finally, a 144 Hz refresh rate provides an additional edge over the competition. It’s a really great option if you’re looking for an ultrawide monitor on a budget that doesn’t sacrifice quality.

You can get the Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor here for $448.

Samsung 2021 High-Resolution Monitors have HDR10 support with 178-degree viewing angles.

Samsung 2021 High-Resolution Monitors

While they might be amongst last year’s offerings, the Samsung 2021 High-Resolution Monitor lineup is a perfectly capable group of monitors. While the screen sizes do vary between devices, some do feature ultrawide display technology.

They feature ergonomic designs and can deliver more than 1-billion colors with HDR10. They feature 178-degree viewing angles, Intelligent Eye Certification, and UHD resolutions. They’re also quite aesthetically pleasing with their almost bezel-less faces. While they might not pack as much of a punch as, say, the Odyssey Neo G9, they still have plenty to bring to the table.

You can get the Samsung 2021 High-Resolution Monitors here starting at $400.

HUAWEI MateView GT provides a 165 Hz refresh rate, a 3K WQHD curved screen, and a built-in soundbar.

The HUAWEI MateView GT monitor in action

Any ultrawide monitor is a good choice for gamers looking for extra viewing space. However, an ultrawide monitor that specifically keeps gamers in mind goes significantly further. This is because gaming can be an activity that’s demanding on the hardware needed to support it. Thankfully, manufacturers like Huawei are here to ensure we have options.

The HUAWEI MateView GT is an ultrawide monitor with a high refresh rate. How high? A whopping 165 Hz to be exact. It features a 1500R surround curvature along with 34-inches of screen size. The display includes a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution in 3K WQHD. With more than 1-billion colors and a cinematic P3 color gamut, it’s sure to immerse you. There are even 350 nits of brightness that really make the details shine.

That’s not all, though. The HUAWEI MateView GT doesn’t hold back on sound either. It features a built-in 5-watt stereo soundbar and 360-degree dual microphones–perfect for in-game communication or for video chats. Still not enough? There are even touch volume controls and colorful light effects. What more can you ask for?

You can get the HUAWEI MateView GT here for $525.

LG Nano Curved Ultragear Gaming Monitor features Sphere Lighting 2.0 and VESA DisplayHDR 600 tech.

LG Nano Curved Ultragear Gaming Monitor

No list of monitors would be right without an offering from LG, would it? That’s because LG always delivers superb display quality with products that appeal to every budget. While this next product is on the higher end of the pricing spectrum, it gives plenty back in return.

The LG Nano Curved Ultragear Gaming Monitor has a 37.5-inch curved display with a 3,840 x 1,600 resolution. It brings a wide color spectrum along with 1 ms IPS. Sphere Lighting 2.0 and VESA DisplayHDR 600 technology are included as well. NVIDIA G-SYNC support is also present with a 144 Hz refresh rate. You can even step that up to 160 Hz in Overclock mode.

You can get the LG Nano Curved Ultragear Gaming Monitor here for $1,121.

Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED offers a 175 Hz refresh rate and animated LED lighting.

Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED

There’s no disputing that Dell’s Alienware products are as sharp as they come. They always pack high-end hardware and dazzle with futuristic aesthetic designs. This, of course, brings us to one of their latest products. It isn’t available yet but it’s on the horizon and likely to be released sometime this year.

The Dell Alienware 34 Curved monitor features a 34-inch curved display (probably not a surprise given its name) that includes QD-OLED technology. With this advanced display and its infinite contrast ratio, you’ll receive the best vibrant color around. There’s also an impressive 175 Hz refresh rate as well. This further enhances, not only the color display capabilities but the overall speed as well.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Dell Alienware 34 Curved gaming monitor comes with AlienFX animated LED lighting which compliments the on-screen visuals. It’s an immersive touch that adds just a little extra life to this exciting display.

The Dell Alienware 34 Curved gaming monitor is coming soon. You can find out more here.

BenQ Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor has a 1800R panoramic curved display with a 2,500:1 contrast ratio.

BenQ EX2501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

While BenQ isn’t quite a household name in comparison to Samsung and LG, sometimes smaller companies are able to deliver solid products at reasonable prices. So what does the BenQ EX2501R offer?

The BenQ Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor comes into play with a 35-inch screen and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It has full sRGB color support and a QHD 3,440 x 1,440 HDR 2K resolution. There’s a 100 Hz refresh rate which is on the low side compared to those already on our list. 178-degree viewing angles and 1800R panoramic curve increase visibility.

Another benefit is that the monitor comes with support for USB-C as well. Lastly, is its generous 2,500:1 contrast ratio. If you’re looking for the ultimate gaming monitor, this likely isn’t what you’re looking for. However, it might meet your needs without breaking the bank.

You can get the BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor here for $750.

AOC Agon Curved Gaming Monitor features a 32:9 aspect ratio with a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution.

Agon AG493UCX Curved Gaming Monitor

There’s another premium ultrawide monitor we should mention, and this one comes from AOC and doesn’t hold back on bringing customers a solid viewing experience. Meet the Agon AG493UCX Curved Gaming Monitor.

The Agon Curved Gaming Monitor features a 49-inch screen with an insane 5,120 x 1,440 resolution display. Not only does it have a high resolution, but it also includes Vesa Certified DisplayHDR 400 and FreeSync Premium Pro technologies. The monitor boasts a 1800R curvature along with a 1 ms response time and a 120 Hz frame rate.

With a 32:9 screen ratio plus USB-C and KVM support, this is a monitor that delivers plenty for its price tag. If you’re looking for a display that puts the ultra in ultrawide, this should be on your short-list.

You can get the AOC Agon AG493UCX Curved Gaming Monitor here for $1,050.

There are always new monitors coming, so don’t wait forever to buy one

As you can see, there are lots of great options out there if an ultrawide monitor is in your sights. What makes choosing one even harder is that so many new ones are always around the corner. Which do you get? Should you buy one if a better product is already on its way to retailers? Trust us, as tech enthusiasts, we understand your struggle.

Ultrawide monitors open up your in-game visibility

So what’s our advice? We recommend not waiting for too long. It’s because there’s always something bigger and better coming, if you wait, you’ll always be waiting. Chances are, those in need of upgrades will appreciate the difference in quality between their new and older monitors. For example, if you’re coming from a standard-size monitor and gaining an ultrawide, you’ll especially love the improvements.

Is your current monitor a little dull in color or does the resolution leave a lot to desire? Again, these newer devices offer gorgeous clarity with high-detail and rich colors. You’re going to notice the differences right away. The only catch, we suppose, is whether you have the desk space to support the additional width. Perhaps you’re in the market for new desks as well? Either way, don’t get stuck sitting on your old monitors forever. Pick one out and enjoy it. You won’t regret it.

What do you think about ultrawide gaming monitors? Do you have a favorite of your own? Let us know in the comments below!