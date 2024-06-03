Yoga-Go app review: this at-home yoga app is affordable and convenient

Lauren Wadowsky

Take a yoga class at any time of day with the Yoga-Go app. It's where at-home yoga, fitness, and peace of mind unite.

The Yoga Go app is convenient and affordable

There are approximately 300 million people worldwide who practice yoga, and this number is growing. Out of these 300 million people, we think a majority probably practice yoga at home.

Whether they do yoga exclusively at home or in combination with in-person classes, there’s a huge need for a high-quality, reliable app service that offers yoga classes.

Yoga-Go serves this market, and it’s quite a popular app. The company’s official website explains the app to yogis looking for an at-home service.

Is at-home yoga worth trying?

At-home yoga is growing in popularity for several reasons. The most common reason is affordability. The price of in-person yoga varies greatly from place to place and studio to studio, but it can be expensive in some cities.

Sometimes, gyms or community classes are more reasonable, but they’re harder to find and less likely to have a high-quality teacher. This has resulted in many yogis, both new and experienced, shifting their yoga practice to at-home alternatives.

Does at-home yoga offer variety?

A second reason at-home yoga has been exploding is the variety. Many studios have a small roster of teachers who teach slight variations from class to class. While this is enjoyable for a short period of time, eventually, some yogis want to expand their horizons and turn to apps like Yoga-Go to access a much wider range of classes.

Related to this, many people practice yoga in combination with other physical activities. This may mean they pay for gym memberships, sports team fees, or fitness classes in addition to their preferred form of yoga.

These users are looking for affordable and low-commitment options, which are hard to find as most businesses want students to commit to several months.

Finally, many people interested in practicing yoga can’t fit it into their schedule. Between work, studies, parents, relationships, kids, friendships, hobbies, and home-life responsibilities, it’s difficult to add one more activity.

At-home yoga is the absolute most convenient way to practice. It requires only a yoga mat, some floor space, and a few spare moments.

For all these reasons, at-home yoga is one of the smartest investments for increasing flexibility, fitness, mental peace, and overall well-being.

Why is Yoga-Go an excellent at-home yoga option?

Anyone just starting on their at-home yoga journey can see countless options for practice! There are many paid apps and websites that offer yoga classes, but Yoga-Go stands out from the rest because of the features it includes. It’s a comprehensive app useful for any experience level and time commitment.

What’s Included in the Yoga-Go app?

On top of the usual yoga classes of most yoga apps, Yoga-Go has a few special features. Here’s what it includes.

A personalized yoga program

Pre-made specialized yoga programs

A workout tracker

A custom workout creation feature

Yoga challenges

A yoga pose library

Guided meditations

7–30 minute classes

The list of features from Yoga-Go is longer than many other apps. A lot of care has gone into creating a user-friendly experience that completely customizes the at-home yoga practice. No individual, schedule, or fitness goals are the same, so having a platform that caters to each user puts it above and beyond the rest.

Another factor that makes Yoga-Go stand out is how quick the workouts are. The 7-30 minute workouts are easier for users to fit into their day, helping them stay on track with their goals. It also makes yoga easier to combine with several different workouts back-to-back.

How To Use Yoga-Go?

It’s incredibly easy to use Yoga-Go. Yoga-Go is available from the App Store and the Google Play Store as a free download. The app requires some account setup. This begins with a brief 2–4 minute 23-question form on things like yoga experience, age, fitness goals, and other lifestyle factors. After accurately entering this information, the app automatically designs a personalized program.

The workouts can be done at any time, and daily reminders let the user know when they have a workout planned. If the yoga session is skipped, the app automatically sets the program back a day to resume as usual.

What kind of yoga instruction is included?

While doing the yoga classes, there is both visual and audio instruction to make the movements incredibly clear. The pacing is well-planned and accessible.

The library of yoga programs and poses is also available anytime, so users are welcome to complete as many as they’d like. Completed programs are added to the workout tracking system.

Based on the countless positive Yoga-Go app reviews, it’s safe to say most people who try this app love it. A single month of the Yoga-Go app service with no commitment is $20, a 3-month commitment is $10 per month, and a year-long commitment is just $4 per month, making it an unbeatable price for the app’s quality.

Why try this at-home yoga app?

For anyone searching for the ideal at-home yoga app, take this as a sign to try Yoga-Go. Your body will become fitter, and your mind will become a more peaceful place, which is a priceless gift.