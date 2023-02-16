10 Smart glasses you’ll want in your life this year

Add more capabilities to your life with these smart glasses. They track your exercise, work as headphones, and more.

10 Smart glasses you’ll want in your life this year
Meta x Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses in use

Keep your hands free while getting stuff done with these 10 smart glasses you’ll want in your life. From glasses with AR tech to frames that can track your heart rate in real time, these wearables are smarter than ever.

Frontline workers and customer-facing staff will appreciate the Vuzix Blade 2. These glasses connect to essential AR systems, providing access to data and remote expertise.

Then, athletes can track their stats during exercise with the Engo 2. These smart sports glasses display distance, speed, heart rate, and more right on the lenses.

Stay productive and connected with the cool smart glasses in the list below.

1. The Vuzix Blade 2 smart glasses make frontline worker’s jobs easier thanks to waveguide projection technology. They cost $1,299.99 on the company website.

Vuzix Blade 2 Smart
Vuzix Blade 2 on a person

Stay connected to critical AR systems with the Vuzix Blade 2 smart glasses. They allow hands-free access to essential data and come in a sleek and stylish form factor. Meanwhile, the ANSI Z87.1 safety certification keeps your eyes protected.

2. The ENGO 2 sport smart glasses give you real-time performance data while you run. Buy them for $329.95 on the official website.

10 smart glasses you'll want in your life this year
ENGO 2 on people

See your speed, distance, heart rate, and more while you perform your favorite activities thanks to the ENGO 2 sport smart glasses. They’re lightweight, bright, and high performing.

3. The SUPERHEXA Vision dual-cam AR glasses give you hands-free shooting and live streaming. Preorder yours for $499 on Indiegogo.

10 smart glasses you'll want in your life this year
SUPERHEXA Vision in use

Snap a photo whenever, wherever, with the SUPERHEXA Vision dual-cam AR glasses. They offer hands-free shooting and real-time translations. That’s right, they allow for speech-to-text conversations in over 10 languages, making them smart glasses you’ll want.

4. The Meta x Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses take photos and videos and let you answer calls. Get them for $294 on the brand’s website.

Meta x Ray Ban Stories intro video

Stay in the moment when you have the Meta x Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. Featuring a 5 MP camera, they let you snap photos and capture video without a phone. Meanwhile, they adjust to any environmental light.

5. The Vuzix Shield 3D smart safety glasses give you a powerful workplace experience. They cost $2,499.99 on the official website.

Vuzix Shield 3D
Vuzix Shield 3D on a person at work

Access the metaverse, live remote guidance, and more while wearing the Vuzix Shield 3D smart safety glasses. An integrated advanced reader even lets you scan codes.

6. The Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display is great for streaming, gaming, and privacy. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

Lenovo Glasses T1 product video

Carry a personal monitor everywhere with the Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display. It lets you play games, stream videos, and work in privacy thanks to its superb image quality and lightweight design. It’s definitely a pair of smart glasses you’ll want.

7. The VITURE One XR gaming glasses let you enjoy games and movies anywhere. Preorder them for $479 on the official website.

VITURE One
VITURE One on a person playing a game

Try mixed reality gaming with the VITURE One XR gaming glasses. They give you the equivalent of a 120-inch screen. What’s more, they have a pixel density of 55, a peak brightness of 1,800 nits, and 1080p lenses.

8. The Magic Leap 2 AR headset switches from AR to VR and boasts a lightweight design. It costs $3,299 and are available from select partners.

10 smart glasses you'll want in your life this year
Magic Leap 2 AR front view

Transition from AR to VR with ease when you have the Magic Leap 2 AR headset. When it leaves AR, only the virtual presentation remains. It also keeps digital content solid, even in sunny surroundings.

9. The Vue Lite 2 eyewear series merges glasses with headphones and Alexa voice assistance. Buy them starting at $199 on the brand’s website.

Vue Lite 2
Vue Lite 2 on a person outside

Keep your headphones, glasses, and Alexa voice assistant with you in 1 wearable with the Vue Lite 2. These slim spectacles also bring you open-ear sound, making them smart glasses you’ll want.

10. The Bose Frames Tenor audio sunglasses give you Bose Open Ear Audio technology. Purchase them for $124.50 on the company website.

10 smart glasses you'll want in your life this year
Bose Frames Tenor side view

The Bose Frames Tenor audio sunglasses have been around for a while, but they’re still going strong. Their OpenAudio design frees your ears, letting you hear the world around while discreetly sending music to your ears.

These smart glasses are about to make your work and daily life much easier. Which ones do you love the most? Let us know!

Daily Digest

