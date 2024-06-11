DeerTV review: A weatherproof outdoor TV enclosure you can rely on

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 11, 2024

Own an outdoor TV or want to buy one? Then don't miss the DeerTV Enclosure. It protects your TV from weather and theft.

Protect your outdoor TV from the weather

Outdoor TVs have been trending for quite a while now. From backyards to patios and bars to music events, outdoor TVs make outdoor entertainment more immersive and fun than ever. But how can you keep your TV safe from the elements? It’s a viable question, and the DeerTV weatherproof outdoor TV enclosure can help.

Featuring an aluminum and steel design, this enclosure lasts 3 to 5 times longer than plastic TV cases, keeping your TV running properly for longer. It’s also IP55 and IP65 certified for protection against rainwater.

Are you looking for a way to safeguard your outdoor TV? Then check out my in-depth review of the DeerTV outdoor TV enclosure below!

DeerTV Enclosures in lifestyle scenes

A high-quality design and durable materials

In my city, outdoor screenings of sports games are a summer tradition. Bars or restaurants set up TVs outdoors to show the big game; it’s a fun way to cheer on the team and enjoy a balmy summer evening.

Businesses that keep their TVs outdoors long term will appreciate the robust design of the DeerTV enclosures. They’re built from high-quality materials like aluminum and stainless steel, ensuring they can withstand tough weather conditions and offer long-lasting use.

What’s more, the design is top-notch. The DeerTV Enclosure boasts locking mechanisms, ventilation, and weatherproofing to keep your outdoor TV running at its best.

DeerTV Enclosure on a wall-mounted TV

An easy-to-install outdoor TV protector

Don’t worry if you’re not a TV technician—you can totally install this weatherproof outdoor TV enclosure yourself. The company says its product is easy to set up and comes in various sizes that fit most TVs. Meanwhile, your purchase comes with all the necessary hardware.

Armed with the right tools, you’ll have your TV protected by the DeerTV Enclosure in no time. That means you enjoy your entertainment—and the outdoors—with hardly any wait.

A supremely waterproof outdoor TV enclosure

If your outdoor TV is on your patio or backyard, you should consider waterproofing it. Luckily, the DeerTV enclosure offers IP55 and 1P65 certified protection against rainwater, so you can be sure your TV will be safe, rain or shine.

Yes, DeerTV Enclosures let you watch your favorite movies and shows outdoors while protecting your TV from rain, snow, and dust. With protection like that, you won’t have to worry about damage from corrosion, mildew, or moisture.

An anti-theft design

Storing your tech gadgets outdoors raises the risk of theft. Thankfully, the DeerTV Enclosure helps with that, too. First, its anti-glare acrylic screen is shatter-resistant, thwarting would-be smash-and-takers.

Next, 2 high-strength key locks secure your TV in public or high-risk spaces, ensuring no one can walk away with your TV. Additionally, the bi-folding doors are lockable and keep the screen safe from nicks and scratches.

A built-in fan

With summer temperatures on the rise, you also need to protect your outdoor TV from heat. So, I’m happy to report that this weatherproof outdoor TV enclosure has a thermostat-based ventilation control system.

It works by keeping your TV cool during hot and warm weather, lowering its temperature. In cool weather, this feature prevents harmful condensation from building up in and around your TV.

Versatile for home or business use

What’s more, the DeerTV Enclosure supports various use cases. Whether you run a business like a bar or a cafe or have set up an outdoor TV on your veranda, this gadget helps protect your investment with its premium design and high-quality materials.

Thanks to this product, you won’t have to worry about your outdoor TV and the elements. Your outdoor TV will always be at the ready for you.

Should you buy the DeerTV Enclosure?

DeerTV weatherproof outdoor TV enclosure is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to protect their outdoor TV. With its sturdy aluminum and steel construction, this enclosure promises longevity and durability against the elements. The IP55 and IP65 certifications ensure your TV stays safe from rain and dust.

Overall, the DeerTV weatherproof outdoor TV enclosure is a reliable and durable investment. It transforms your outdoor spaces into entertainment hubs while ensuring your TV’s longevity and performance. If you want to enjoy your favorite shows and movies outdoors without the hassle of weather-related damage, this enclosure is a great solution.

Get your DeerTV Enclosure for just $288 on the official website.

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
