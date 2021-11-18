Ideal gifts for Star Wars superfans you can buy this holiday season

Got a Star Wars superfan in your life? At Christmas, you can't go wrong with gear that speaks to their fandom, and we've got plenty of suggestions.

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 is a great gift

Maybe they watch the saga, from start to finish, multiple times a year? Perhaps they even dress like their favorite character while doing so? Then, at Christmas, indulge them with just the right gifts for Star Wars superfans.

From their breakfast table to Alexa speaker, these cool Star Wars gifts add a little—or a lot—of intergalactic charm to your superfan’s daily life. And, for fans crazy about Star Wars LEGO sets, this list has our favorites of the season.

Show them how much you appreciate their quirky enthusiasm with some of the best Star Wars gifts of 2021.

1. The LEGO Republic Gunship Star Wars building set

LEGO Republic Gunship on a table

Let your Star Wars superfan recreate The Clone Wars’ Battle of Geonosis with the LEGO Republic Gunship Star Wars building set. This set includes realistic features like sides and a rear hatch that opens.

Get it for $349.99 on the official website.

2. The Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi becomes a Star Wars superfan’s virtual pet that they care for and train, just like the popular 90s toys.

Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi on a laptop

For a gift that takes them back a couple of decades, get them a Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi. Like the original Tamagotchis, they’ll have to train, clean, and care for this adorable robot. It can even learn 19 skills.

Get it for $19.99 on Amazon.

3. The Dr. Squatch Star Wars Soap Collection is chemical-free and sustainably sourced. And it has scents inspired by the saga.

Dr. Squatch Star Wars Soap Collection in a video

Another of our favorite gifts for Star Wars superfans is the Dr. Squatch Star Wars Soap Collection. These all-natural soaps include four bars divided into Dark and Light Sides and use oils like coconut and olive.

Get it for $38 on the official website.

4. The LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 construction set lets superfans create a show-stopping, foot-tall replica of everyone’s favorite droid.

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 with a person

Star Wars superfans will appreciate the LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 construction set. This set is a true project at 2,314 pieces, but the end product is worth it. LEGO’S R2-D2 rotates his head, has a retractable mid-leg, and even hides Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

5. The Pangea Brands Deluxe Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker cooks golden, Star-Wars-themed waffles fit for any superfan’s breakfast.

Pangea Brands Deluxe Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker in use

Start their day with a Millennium-Falcon-shaped waffle from the Pangea Brands Deluxe Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker. It has a weighted lid and temperature-regulating thermostat so the results are ideal every time.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

6. The Otterbox Mandalorian Amazon Echo Dot Case adds Star Wars flair to their Alexa speaker by dressing it up like a cute baby Yoda.

Otterbox Mandalorian Amazon Echo Dot Case in use

Add a touch of Star Wars to their Echo Dot with the Otterbox Mandalorian Amazon Echo Dot Case. Its materials are durable, and the design fits securely over the device.

Get it for $24.99 on Amazon.

7. The theory11 The Mandalorian Playing Cards feature custom artwork inspired by the characters and use sustainable materials.

theory11 The Mandalorian Playing Cards front view

The theory11 The Mandalorian Playing Cards made our list of ideal gifts for Star Wars superfans because of their beautiful artwork and sustainable production methods. The paper is FSC-certified, and the inks are vegetable-based.

Get it for $9.95 on the official website.

8. The Polaroid Now The Mandalorian Starter Set takes them back to the 1970s when it all began. It comes with color and black and white film.

Polaroid Now The Mandalorian Starter Set camera and film

Give them a way to capture precious moments with the Polaroid Now The Mandalorian Starter Set. This instant camera offers more creative control than the original Polaroid cameras thanks to the autofocus and double exposure features.

Get it for $119.99 on Amazon.

9. The Garmin Legacy Saga Series Rey smartwatch takes a cue from Rey’s style and comes with smart and wellness features.

Garmin Legacy Saga Series Rey Smartwatch front view

Go for the Garmin Legacy Saga Series Rey smartwatch if your Star Wars fan wants a new timepiece for Christmas. It has a complete set of smart features including notifications, music, and body energy monitoring.

Get it for $329.93 on Amazon.

10. The Hasbro Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation Helmet lets a superfan roleplay the saga’s most important battles and missions.

Hasbro Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation Helmet angled view

The Hasbro Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation Helmet takes roleplay to a whole new level. Its three speakers and LED lights simulate battles, allowing fans to pretend they’re Luke Skywalker for a little while. This helmet looks like the real thing with its intricate details.

Get it for $124.99 on Amazon.

We hope you found a great gift for your Star Wars superfan on this blog. Which of these products are you adding to your shopping list? Let us know in the comments.

