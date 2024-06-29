Must-have 4th of July party gear for the perfect backyard celebration

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Hosting a 4th of July party? Discover the ultimate gear to make your celebration sparkle with fantastic food, fun, and flair!

Throw the 4th of July party that will have everyone talking

The 4th of July is all about gathering with friends for good eats and drinks to celebrate our nation’s birthday. If you’re the one hosting this year, don’t worry—I’ve got you covered! In today’s roundup, I’m sharing all the 4th of July party gear you need to throw an epic outdoor celebration. From a smart wood pellet grill to a portable ice maker and firecracker-inspired lights, these gadgets will make your party the talk of the town.

Food is always a big deal, but for the 4th of July, the grill is the star of the show. I’ve included some awesome options below, including one with a griddle top, another that uses wood pellets for that smoky flavor, and one that’s super portable–excellent for a local park or pavilion.

And let’s not forget about entertainment. I recommend keeping it simple by blasting a 4th of July-inspired Spotify playlist from a speaker like the 2024 JBL PartyBox. The music will go far and wide, and the light show will impress.

Keep reading to see the gear that’ll add that special touch to your 4th of July party!

1. A griddle-top grill

Blackstone Original Omnivore Griddle in a lifestyle image

Are you making smash burgers for your 4th of July party? Then, you’ll want to check out the Blackstone Original Omnivore Griddle. Featuring patented Omnivore Griddle Plate Technology, it delivers even heating across the entire surface, so you don’t have to worry about hot spots or warping.

What I love about this griddle is its versatility. It boasts two independently controlled cooking zones, allowing you to prepare various dishes simultaneously on its generous 524 square-inch surface. Perfect for feeding a crowd!

2. A portable, table-top grill

Cuisinart CGG-306 grilling food

If your 4th of July tradition involves cooking burgers by the lake, the Cuisinart CGG-306 Chef’s Style Portable Grill is what you need. It requires no assembly and is ready for grilling in under 10 minutes. You don’t need matches, either. The powerful two-burner system with electronic ignition is ideal for simultaneous grilling.

Weighing only 24 lbs, it’s lightweight and compact enough to fit in your car. The locking cover, folding legs, and comfortable carrying handle make it super easy to take anywhere.

3. A pack of Red-white-and-blue LED neon wall stars

YIQU Hanging Star LED Neon Sign on a window

When night falls, and you’re ready to watch the fireworks, light up your windows with the Hanging Star LED Neon Sign from YIQU. They bring a tasteful, retro look to your 4th of July party and have 8 lighting modes you can choose from.

Even better, you can use them for patriotic holidays throughout the year, like Memorial day, Flag Day, D-Day, and more. They are also waterproof, so a little rain won’t bother them Also, they set up easily on windows or walls with included hooks.

4. A set of solar-powered firecracker lights

HELESIN Solar Patriotic Firework Lights in a backyard

Another of my favorite 4th of July party decorations for 2024 is the HELESIN Solar Patriotic Firework Lights. This set comes in a pack of 2, each with 372 LED lights that look like fireworks in red, white, and blue.

What’s great about these firework lights is their solar power feature. They automatically charge during the day and light up at night, saving you time and effort. Safe to touch and energy-efficient, these solar lights are perfect for adding a patriotic and eco-friendly sparkle to your 4th of July festivities.

5. A portable ice maker

ECOZY Countertop Ice Maker top view

Say goodbye to bagged ice for party drinks and upgrade to the ecozy Portable Ice Maker. This gadget creates 9 bullet-shaped ice cubes in 6-minute cycles, so you and your friends can always cool down with fresh ice.

Meanwhile, the handle allows easy portability. You can take this ice maker to your local park or a friend’s house or set it up on the deck. Whisper quiet, it emits under 35dB, so you can easily chat and catch up with your guests. Finally, a low-water reminder keeps your party stress-free.

6. A smokeless fire pit

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 and a group of friends

Watch the fireworks under the light of the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0. Crafted from all stainless steel, this fire pit provides an unmatched backyard fire experience. It even includes a removable base plate and ash pan for super easy cleaning, so you can focus on enjoying the festivities.

One of the best things about the Bonfire Fire Pit is its impressive 360° Airflow design. This means less smoke and more flame, so you and your guests can enjoy the warmth and glow without the annoying smoke. Plus, at just over 20 pounds, it’s lightweight and portable. Pack it up in the included carry case and take it wherever the party is.

7. A string of smart outdoor lights

Nanoleaf Matter Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights

Another great lighting choice for your 4th of July celebration is the Nanoleaf Matter Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights! They’re built tough with IP65-rated bulbs and an IP67 controller, so you can count on them rain or shine. Plus bulbs’ gem-like shape adds a unique and elegant touch to your party.

What I love most is the controller that lets you effortlessly turn the LEDs on/off, adjust brightness, or cycle through over 16 million colors and warm to cool whites. You can truly customize your lighting to match the patriotic spirit of the day or set the mood for a festive evening under the stars.

8. A party speaker with light and sound effects

JBL PartyBox 2024 lineup at a rooftop party

Get everyone into the party mindset with any of the speakers from the JBL PartyBox 2024 lineup. These party speakers not only deliver immersive sound but also come with dynamic lighting effects.

First, the JBL PartyBox Club 120 brings JBL Original Pro Sound, powerful bass, and a dazzling light show. Meanwhile, the JBL PartyBox Stage 320 offers portability with high-sensitivity woofers, dual tweeters, a telescopic handle, and sturdy wheels. Both models feature HARMAN’s AI Sound Boost technology and Auracast Connectivity to sync multiple speakers.

9. A smart-controlled grill

Prime 2.0 video

With the Prime 2.0 WiFi Smart-Controlled Grills, you can spend more time with your guests. The new Prime App allows you to manage and monitor your grill’s temperature and cooking times directly from your smartphone. Whether you’re smoking low and slow overnight, searing steaks at high heat, cooking wood-fired pizza, the Prime 2.0 offers versatile cooking options.

With a Venturi-style firebox and Heat Shield technology, the Prime 2.0 delivers even heat distribution and circulates pure hardwood smoke (from pellets) throughout the grill chamber. This imparts a delightful smokey flavor to your cooked food.

10. A stainless steel fire starter

RocketFire Fire Starter igniting a fire pit

You’ll need something to light your bonfire with, and I’ve got a great option: the RocketFire Fire Starter. This stainless steel marvel is my go-to for quick and efficient fire ignition. Crafted for durability, its sleek stainless steel design ensures it lasts through countless cookouts and camping trips.

What I love about the RocketFire is how fast and easy it is to use. With its powerful 25,000 BTU output and patented Tri-Flame Cone Tip, I can ignite charcoal or wood in seconds, no matches, kindling, or lighter fluid needed. It’s perfect for getting the grill fired up for those juicy burgers or starting a bonfire Plus, it’s UL safety certified, so I can relax knowing it’s been rigorously tested for worry-free use.

Get ready for your 4th of July entertaining

As you gear up for this year’s 4th of July festivities, I hope my roundup of essential party gear has sparked some inspiration for your outdoor celebration. Whether you’re grilling up a storm with the versatile Blackstone griddles or setting the mood with patriotic lights, each of these gadgets is a useful party helper.

Whatever your plans entail this Independence Day, I hope it’s a smashing success. Here’s to good food, great company, and a festive atmosphere!